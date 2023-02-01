Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope you are all doing well.

Thank you to all of you that are braving the cold and coming in to eat and to our volunteers that are delivering the meals. We appreciate what you do and just want everyone to be careful of the ice, it is not going away anytime soon from the sound of the weather. So, for those of you that get meals delivered, please be sure to have someone clean your walk so they can get to your door safely.

We had a couple of new volunteers come in to help out with decorating and helping with carry outs. Thanks to Kaye Rager and Jill Lewis for pitching in, it really helps out and it’s fun to have you around. It’s always nice to see new faces coming in. You know there are a lot of you out there that should be coming and enjoying a good meal... good home cooking!

Take care!

Memorials: Neil and Debbie Dunn, Morris and Bonnie Fleischman gave in memory of Linda Murray and Vince Lindstrom. Morris and Bonnie Fleischman gave in memory of Dona Jean Nelson.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness.