Chatt Center Weekly

Wednesday, Nov. 2, we will have a members business meeting at the Chatt Center. It will be at 1 p.m. after lunch. Everyone is welcome. Pitch will follow the meeting.

Friday, Nov. 4, Tekamah-Herman PTO is having BINGO NIGHT here at the center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. This place is always packed. Thanks to everyone for your support.

Our veterans dinner will be Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. If anyone would like to attend please call in to make a reservation by Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. The suggested price is $10 per meal. The invitations were sent out to veterans this week. Their meals are complimentary. If you know of a veteran that did not receive an invitation, please let us know, we don’t want to leave anyone out. If you would like to donate to help with the cost of the veterans meal, please let Debbie know. We appreciate all of your support.

Thanks to Ed Brenneis for building us a barricade for our one-way entrance. We just don’t want anyone getting hurt going out the wrong way. Thanks to Gene Hansen and his grandson for clearing out the garden spot in back. One more thank you, to all of the ladies for the help with the garage sale and still helping to pack things away. We raised $525.05. It was a good one. So, thank you to all of you that came in to support the Chatt Center. It really helps to keep us going around here.

We do have a new lady working with us now. Valerie Kreimeyer has come in to help us with cleaning around here. Kim is a happy camper. With the increase of meals that we have been serving she does not have time to do it all. We served 135 meals on Wednesday (chicken day). It’s been very busy. So please be sure to welcome Valerie to the Chatt Center. She’s doing a good job.