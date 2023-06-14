Hi, everyone.

We want to thank everyone that donated their time and items to the garage sale and those of you that stopped by to check things out. We had a great sale. We made $566. This would not happen if it wasn’t for all of your thoughtfulness and hard work. Thank you Lonnie for the donuts, good as always!

We had another good month here at the center. We served over 1,000 meals again. Thank you for all of your support to keep us going around here. There is always room for more to come in and don’t tell me you are too old. You’re never too old to have fun, and that is what we do around here. Good food helps too. Thanks to Jo and Kim.

With the rising food cost along with everything else that keeps going up, the board has decided to increase our suggested meal price by one dollar. So, starting in our new fiscal year, (which is July 1st) the new suggested price will be $6.00 for dine in, $6.50 for carry-outs and home delivery. The price for under 60 will also go up one dollar to $8.00 for dine in and $8.50 for carry-out. Under 60 is subject to change do to the monthly changes in our gross cost per meal. This part is confusing but that is how it is.

We want to thank all of you for your support through the years and in the future. Still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. with euchre on Thursday at 12:30, and bingo on Tuesday at 1:00. Everyone is welcome, young and old. We are here for everyone so please remember you are all welcome.

Memorials:

Marvin Vrooman Family and Marge Sheets gave in memory of Marvin Vrooman. Marge Sheets also gave in memory of Ione Lipps, Elinor Beaver and Pete Robertson