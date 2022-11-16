Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. We would like to thank all of you who have donated to help us with our veterans dinner. You all are so very thoughtful. So many businesses in town have offered to help and so have many individuals. You are so kind to do this to help in honoring our veterans. We appreciate all that you have done.

FYI, we will be having an extra day of entertainment this month on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Patty Hancock is giving everyone a gift of having Julie Couch coming in to sing for all of you. She is a wonderful singer and I know a lot of you really enjoy her. So, clear your calendar and be sure to come in and listen to Julie. Patty also said she was treating everyone to ice cream. Thank you to Patty for being so thoughtful and letting them enjoy this treat along with her. We will be having scalloped potatoes and ham that day, not salmon patties. I switched the meals around. Joan, mark your calendar for the 28th!