Hi, everyone.

It’s so nice to see everyone out in the yard, walking or just sitting and enjoying the nice weather. We will be working on a few projects around here so bear with us through it all please.

We did get the skylight covered so we hope no more leaking will appear.

The city is going to put in a new ramp by the south door so it will be more accessible for wheel chairs and walkers. The curb is getting worse and it is time to fix the problem for you. So, thank you to them for doing this for us.

Also, by the time you read this we will have a new floor in the north entryway. It was going to be July before we got it but, they had a cancellation and said that they would be here Friday. Works for us.

On May 10, we will have Franciscan Health here for toenail trims and blood pressure checks. Be sure to call in for the toenail trim, and come a little early to soak your feet.

On May 12, Sr. Life Solutions will be here at 1 p.m. to host the Jeopardy game for you. Please come in and give it a try. First time for all of us.

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre is on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.. Everyone, young and old, is welcome. We are here for everyone so please remember you are all welcome.