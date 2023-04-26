Hi, everyone.

We had a great turnout for our appreciation day and membership meeting. Julie Couch was our entertainer, compliments of Patty Hancock. She is always fun to listen to. There was an election of board members and Sue Langley, Linda Schnell and Judy Magill were elected to run for a term of three years. We honored Gene Hansen for being on the board for eight years of service to the Chatt Center.

We also made donations to the Methodist Church, Catholic Church, Baptist Church, Presbyterian Church and Lutheran Church for all of the volunteers that take the time to help with home delivered meals. They don’t complain and they all have had their share of bad weather to deal with. They do a wonderful job and we appreciate them very much.

We honored all of our volunteers with a plant donated by Linda Elliott, and Jan Beedle was voted to be volunteer of the year. There are so many of you that are so willing to help with all the different projects that we have around here. I cannot thank everyone enough for all the time they spend here doing this.

Patty Martin guessed how many pennies in the jar, Bonnie Fleishman won the painting and Valerie Kreimeyer won the wood carving that was donated to us by Joe Schock.

I hope that everyone enjoyed the day. This is our way of showing our appreciation. On May 1, we will have Wayne Miller here for our birthday entertainment. Be sure to come in and celebrate your May birthday with us.

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre is on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone, young and old, is welcome. We are here for everyone so please remember you are all welcome.

Take care.

Memorials

Carole Anderson gave in memory of Elinor Beaver and Jo Chamberlain. Lawrence Rojem gave in memory of Denny Connealy, Ione Lipps, Pete Robertson and Wayne Lipps. Jim and Judy Grothe, Neil and Debbie Dunn gave in memory of Jo Chamberlain.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.