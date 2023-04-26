Related to this story

Jo Chamberlain

A memorial gathering in honor of Jo Chamberlain was held April 15, 2023, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. A graveside service was held Ap…

Elmer Swanson

Word has been received of the death of Elmer Swanson. The 77-year-old Decatur man died peacefully in his home on March 13, 2023. At his side w…