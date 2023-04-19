Hi, everyone. I’m liking the weather right now. Flowers are blooming, birds are singing again and it is just nice. The wind could calm down some but that probably won’t happen. Tractors are in the fields and ammonia tanks are everywhere. Please be careful on the roads and give them plenty of room.

We had a good day for lunch today. We served 105 meals for good ole’ chicken day.

April 19th we will be having our volunteer appreciation day, membership meeting with our annual election. We have three of our board members that have terms up this year. Anyone that would be interested in being part of our board can come and fill out a nominee profile form, and get your name put on the ballot to be voted on that day.

Also, Julie Couch will be here for your entertainment, compliments of Patty Hancock. We will have cake and ice cream after lunch.

We have a lot of people who volunteer to help out here and this is our way of saying thank you to all of you. We would like to have everyone vote for someone to be our volunteer of the year that day also.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. We are having chicken fried steak that day if you would like to come in for lunch before the meeting. Please come and join us. Cards will start a little late that day, but we will still be playing after our meeting.

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre is on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone, young and old, is welcome. We are here for everyone, so please remember you are all welcome.

Take care.