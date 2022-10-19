 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatt Center Weekly

Chatt Center Pic 1x-bldg

Hi, everyone. Hope you are all enjoying the weather, that is, besides the dust and the few windy days we have had. I would love to be outside but the wind needs to change and come from the north.

October 31 at our 11:30 a.m. lunch, we will be having a Halloween party and costume contest (if you want to.) We will have a few games, puzzles and prizes for you. You do not have to dress up, just come in and enjoy yourself. If we have enough people we could even get a card game going after lunch. Hope to see you here.

On Wednesday, November 2, we will have a members business meeting at the Chatt Center. It will be at 1 p.m. after lunch. Everyone is welcome.

Our veterans dinner will be Friday, November 11 at 6 p.m. If anyone would like to attend please call in to make a reservation. The suggested price is $10 per meal. There will be invitations sent out to veterans soon.

Thank you to Linda Rogers for calling bingo this week. The ladies said she did a good job. Look out Dave, you have some competition again.

