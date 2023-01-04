Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas! Yes, it was cold but not as bad as Thursday and Friday. It was crazy cold. It’s so nice to see the sun shine again. I can’t believe the year is over already.

We lost a good friend last month and he sure is missed. Pete Robertson was here almost every day. He was always trying to get me to come in on the weekend so he would be able to come in to eat. He tried really hard to make me feel bad, but it didn’t work out for him. I had a lot of fun with Pete and he was always there if you needed any help at all. Just ask and he would do it. My thoughts and prayers to the family, he was a good one!

Sorry we closed Thursday and Friday but it was just too cold for you to be out and about. I didn’t like going to the barn to do chores. No one should be out in that cold weather.

We will still have a Christmas dinner, just not sure when yet. I will let you know. Maybe Christmas in July! January birthday party is Monday, January 9 at 11:30 a.m. We have Rayne & Kathy coming in for the entertainment. Please come and join us. Wishing everyone a very happy new year!

Memorials:

Dennis & Jan Kjeldgaard, Betty Gammel and the Pete Robertson Family all gave in memory of Pete Robertson. Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness.