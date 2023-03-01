Hi, everyone. We have had three people go down in the parking lot so far with our wonderful weather lately. Please be extra careful out here. If anyone needs help coming in or out, let me know. I will gladly walk with you so that you will have company going down! Really, I am more than willing to help anyone that is not comfortable on your own. I can even park your car if you need to get out at the door. If it’s a nice car, I may test drive it to see how it handles, but I’ll be back! All you have to do is ask.