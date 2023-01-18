Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I’m really enjoying the nice weather. I talked to my aunt in California and she is still thinking it is too cold to live here. They are so spoiled!

I thought it was supposed to slow down now that the holidays are over, but not happening here yet. They keep telling me no rest for the wicked, not sure why I hear that a lot, but I don’t want to ask anyone either! I probably won’t like their answer.

There is not a lot planned for this month, just the usual. I would really like to see more of you come in for coffee and rolls on Thursday mornings. If you have to have a large group that is coming in, please give us a call the day before so we will have enough rolls for everyone. They are good!

Hope you have a great week and take care.

Memorials:

Joe and Shirley Schock agave in memory of Pete Robertson.

Morris and Bonnie Fleischman, Neil and Debbie Dunn gave in memory of Linda Murray.

Morris and Bonnie Fleischman gave in memory of Dona Jean Nelson.

Morris and Bonnie Fleischman, Neil and Debbie Dunn gave in memory of Vince Lindstrom.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness.