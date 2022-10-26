Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Happy Halloween to all of you. It is coming up fast. It’s hard to believe it is here already. The frost sure took care of the flowers and gardens. I was not ready for 14 degrees the other morning. It was a little nippy. And yes, I know it will get worse before it gets better. Famous last words, “deal with it!”

On October 31, we will be having a Halloween party for lunch at 11:30 a.m. with a costume contest (if you want to). We will have a few games, puzzles and prizes for you. You do not have to dress up, just come in and enjoy yourself. If we have enough people we could even get a card game going after lunch. Hope to see you here. A big thank you to the ladies that help to decorate the center. It keeps them busy and out of my hair. KIDDING!! Thanks ladies.

On Wednesday, November 2, we will have a members business meeting at the Chatt Center. It will be at 1 p.m. after lunch. Everyone is welcome.

Our veterans dinner will be Friday, November 11 at 6 p.m. If anyone would like to attend, please call in to make a reservation by November 8 at 2 p.m. The suggested price is $10 per meal. There will be invitations sent out to the veterans this week. If you know of a veteran that did not receive an invitation, please let us know, we don’t want to leave anyone out.