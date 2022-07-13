Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Did everyone survive the 4th with all of your fingers intact? It’s nice at our place because if you get in the right area depending on the town and who has a fireworks show we can see the high ones in all the towns around us. We can usually hear Oakland for sure

There is not too much going on around here. It has calmed down some after May. We are still doing well with our meals, thanks to all of you that come in to support us. We do have good meals, for those of you that have not been in give us a try. I don’t where else you can get a good home cooked meal for $5. Just a reminder, Wednesday is the only walk-in day with no reservation needed. Any other day, please try to call us before 9 a.m. so we know how many meals Jo needs to prepare. You may call and leave a message at any time before that if we are not open yet. Suggested prices are $5 for over 60, dining in and $5.50 for carry outs. Anyone under 60 is $7 for dine in & $7.50 for carry out. We hope to see some new faces coming in. It is well worth it, give us a try.