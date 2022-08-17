Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.

The cabinets and countertop are ordered and we are waiting for them to come in. Thank you to Judy Magill for doing a lot of running to get this set up with Menards. Hopefully in a couple of weeks we will have them here and ready to put in. The ice machine will be put in right after that. Thanks to Brad Paul for helping us to get this project going. He will be putting the cabinets and top in for us. Thanks for everyone’s patience, I know it has been going on for a long time. We will get there.

So many people are bringing in fresh produce for everyone here. Thank you for sharing with us. We all love it. Nothing is going to waste. I know I write this every week, but it is wonderful to have so many thoughtful people around thinking of us.

The ladies are still giving it to Dave about not showing up for bingo. I’m telling you, they can be brutal. I really don’t have to say anything. Kim is being quiet, I think she is getting payback all planned out for him. He will never know what hit him. Be careful, Dave!

On Wednesday, August 17, Senior Solutions out of Blair will be here to talk about their program. They will be informing us what it is all about and answer all of your questions. They will start about 12:15 p.m. This is for anyone who would like to come in and learn.

Take care and hope to see you at the center.