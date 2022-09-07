Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.

I hope everyone is doing well. The cabinets and counter top are here! Thanks to Ed and Sandy Brenneis for going to Fremont to get them for us. Now we need to get a time to get it done and get the ice machine here. But at least we are on the downhill side of things. Hurray!

It should all be done before the birthday party on September 12. I can’t wait to have it all done. Thanks to all of you that supported us in our fundraising events and to Patty Hancock for her generous donation to make sure that we did get the ice machine. That was what made it possible for us to replace the cabinets also.

We have a wonderful little town here, and I’m so glad that we moved back home again. I have been here at the center for about six years now, and I’m sure some of you are thinking, we have put up with her for that long? You all just like me for my jokes anyway. I enjoy my job and everyone who comes in here. I could not have asked for a better job, so I feel very lucky to be able to be here and help all of you. We have a great board to work with and Jo and Kim are the best to work with. All of the volunteers are so willing to do what they can when I ask for help. It is greatly appreciated. So, thank you to everyone for making my job easier and a lot of fun.

Dave told me I had to say something nice this week about him. I’ve been thinking and thinking and still thinking about this! We have fun with Dave, and I would like to thank him for coming in every week to call bingo for us here at the center. He keeps us on our toes for sure. Thanks, Dave.

We are still getting more items in from area gardens. Thank you again for sharing with us. It is very thoughtful and everyone loves it. The tomatoes are really coming in now.

Our birthday party will be on Sept. 12, due to being closed on Monday, Sept. 5. We will be having Charlotte and Kevin Endorf who will be sharing stories of Nebraskans who experienced the pre and post effects of World War II. They are with Humanities Nebraska, who has made it possible for us to enjoy their program. It sounds very interesting to me. I hope you will come in and join us.

To Mr. Dean Chase, I apologize for not putting your name in the newsletter this month with the rest of us that are celebrating our birthdays. I did not have the right information on you, so I will only take part of the blame. I hope this works. I’m a little late, but hope you had a great birthday!

Take care and we hope to see you at the center.