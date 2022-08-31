Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.

There is not a lot going on around here. We had a great day with broasted chicken. 112 meals were served Wednesday. Thanks to everyone for coming in or driving through. We appreciate your support. We are still waiting for news on the cabinet so we can go pick it up. It’s always hurry up and wait. We can’t wait for it to be here.

I don’t even have anything on the bingo front to talk about. That is sad. Dave is being good and that scares me, quite frankly!

We are getting more items in from area gardens. Thank you again for sharing with us. It is very thoughtful and everyone loves it.

We got the carpet cleaned, thanks to Ed Brenneis and Norman Barr for their help with the tables and chairs.

I hope everyone has a great Labor Day weekend. Have fun and be safe!

Take care and hope to see you at the center.

Memorials

In memory of Jim Gramke from Bill and Sue Langley

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness.