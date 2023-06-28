Hi, everyone. I hope you are all staying in out of the heat when possible, it’s much better inside. I want to thank everyone for supporting us during our alumni luncheon and the garage sale. We did very well with both. We raised $572 at the garage sale and $557 at the luncheon. To every one of you that took part in all of the work to get these events going, and to the ones that came in to enjoy their day, we thank you for your thoughtfulness. We can’t do these things without all your help.

We will be having our birthday party on July 3 with Elaine Peacock for our entertainment. Please come in and join us to celebrate everyone who has a birthday in July.

We will be in the parade this year, celebrating our 50 years of service to the community. Thanks to Dean Chase for helping us out with driving his side-by-side for us. We really appreciate his kindness in helping us out.

We have one ripe cherry tomato on our vine here. It looks so good. Not sure who will get to it first, there could be a brawl in the parking lot! If you see anyone rolling around out there, don’t think anything of it. Just keep driving by.

With the rising food cost along with everything else that keeps going up, the board has decided to increase our suggested meal price by $1. So, starting in our new fiscal year (which is July 1st), the new suggested price will be $6 for dine in, $6.50 for carry outs and home delivery. The price for under 60 will also go up one dollar to $8 for dine in and $8.50 for carry out. Under 60 is subject to change due to the monthly changes in our gross cost per meal. This part is confusing but that is how it is. We want to thank all of you for your support through the years and in the future.

Take care.