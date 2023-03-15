Hi, everyone. We had a good birthday party this month except for the entertainment was a no show. Again, I apologize to everyone who was here for that. Linda called him and he did not have us on his schedule so he said he would be here in August for the party. Things happen but I sure felt bad for everyone who was here to have some entertainment. Everyone was very nice about him not being here so thank you for that.

I know we have had some pretty good weather lately, but can we please have some more sun with a little warmer temps. I’m sorry, but one day just does not cut it.

On March 19, we will be celebrating our 50th anniversary of the Chatt Center. Our open house is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving a brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If anyone has any old pictures that you would like to share with everyone, please bring them in and we will set them out for everyone to see. Please be sure to put your name on the pictures so they do not get lost. I hope that you will stop by and see what we have to offer everyone here. It’s a great place to get a good meal and have fun.

A new Tai Chi class will be starting April 17. It will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

We are still looking for more card players to come join us. We have pitch on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Take care.

Memorials

Judy Magill gave in memory of Ione Lipps, Doris Ferdon and Phyllis Adden. Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.