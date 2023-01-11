Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.

I hope you’re all staying upright and warm, meaning not on your rear end on the ice. It’s not a good place to be.

We have lost a few of our Chatt Center friends lately and our thoughts and prayers are with their families. And, to the ones that are in the hospital, we wish you the best.

It’s so good to see the sun shining today, and the ice melting away. I’m sorry about closing on Tuesday. I am so afraid to have anyone out delivering meals when the streets and walkways are icy. I do not want to see anyone get hurt by falling down. Our volunteers are very important to us and we want to take care of them.

There is not a lot going on again this month. We just can’t count on the weather working with us at all as you can see already by the times we have closed because of it. We wish you all a safe and happy new year.

Please call before leaving the house if the weather is questionable.

Take care.