Hi, everyone.

We are getting ready for our alumni salad luncheon that will be on Saturday, May 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The suggested price is $10 per person. I hope to see you here. If you have any questions, give me a call.

We will be having our spring garage sale on June 2 and 3, along with the citywide garage sales in town. If anyone would like to donate to the sale, give me a call. No large furniture, please.

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre is on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone, young and old, is welcome. We are here for everyone, so please remember you are all welcome.

Take care.

Memorials:

Janice Wood gave in memory of Jo Chamberlain.

Carole Anderson, Sue Carlson and Neil and Debbie Dunn gave in memory of Marvin Vrooman.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.