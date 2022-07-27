Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. The Farmers Market coupons are in. To be eligible for the program, you must be 60 or older and have an income at or below 185 percent of the poverty guidelines. (Single $25,142; double 33,874.) One set per household only. Please call me if you are interested at 402-374-2570. If you have called, I do have you on the list. I have a few left so get your name in if you would like to get them.

Hope a lot of you got to go to the fair last week. I missed it, and I didn’t get to have my funnel cake this year. Sorry to say that is about my favorite part of it. It’s all good, but those are really good! I keep saying I’m going to start using the pool and swim some laps, but so far it is just a rumor!

I found some more “Sweating to the Oldies” exercise tapes around here, so if anyone is interested in trying it out we have an opening Friday afternoons. If you would like to try it let me know and we will get it going.

Dave Skophammer is getting into the bingo calling. He even donated a $10.00 scratcher for a prize. Problem is, it was a dud. He tried, but really, Dave, get a good one. We appreciate that he is volunteering to help us out. So, thank you, Dave.

August 1 is our August birthday party so put it on the calendar. Ranye Magill and Kathy will be here to entertain you. Hope to see you then.

If there is anyone that may be interested in helping out at the center a couple days a week with cleaning and watering plants, please give me a call. No windows!! 402-374-2570