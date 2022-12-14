Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope you are all doing well.

Just a reminder, if we should be closed due to bad weather, the billboard out front will say closed, listen to the West Point radio station KITC 107.9 FM the Bull or 840 AM for a closing announcement, check on our facebook page or call the office and hope that I can get the message changed to let you know we will be closed.

I forgot to say thank you to the grade school class that was so good to take the time to make some really wonderful pictures and thoughtful words for the veterans at the veterans dinner we had for them. I did not talk to the person that brought them in so I don’t have all the info about which class did this, but you are such a wonderful group of kids to do this for the veterans. They are so deserving of your thoughtfulness. Thanks again for caring and being a great asset for our community.

Friday, Dec. 23, we will be having our Christmas dinner (baked ham/sweet potato). We will have some puzzles and games with door prizes. I hope you can make it.

We want to wish everyone happy holidays and to thank all of you for your support throughout the year. You all are such a big part in keeping us going around here. We would not be here without you.

Take care!