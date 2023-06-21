Hi, everyone. It’s nice to finally get some rain. I know we need more but at least it helps a little bit.

We will be having our birthday party on July 3 with Elaine Peacock for our entertainment. Please come in and join us to celebrate everyone who has a birthday in July. We will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. On Thursday, June 29, we will be entertained by Julie Couch, thanks to Patty Hancock. She is very entertaining and I hope that you will come in to enjoy the music.

I just want to thank everyone that has helped out here at the center in any way at all. There are so many of you that volunteer and I hope that I thank you for it, but in case I have not this is for you. We appreciate each and every one of you. Ed’s been busy putting up the ceiling tiles that came down with our leak. That is a job and he is doing a great job. Thanks again to you.

With the rising food cost along with everything else that keeps going up the board has decided to increase our suggested meal price by $1. So, starting in our new fiscal year (which is July 1st), the new suggested price will be $6 for dine in, $6.50 for carry outs and home delivery. We want to thank all of you for your support through the years and in the future.

Card scores

Euchre scores, June 8: Gene Hansen 42, Reta Meyer 42, Patty Hancock 25.

Pitch scores: June 14, Ardith Daehling 183, Pat Groves 178, Bonnie Fleischman 88.

Memorials

Terry & Vicki Chamberlain gave in memory of Jo Chamberlain.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.