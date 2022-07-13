Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. We would like to wish Pete Robertson well in his new adventure. He has moved to Missouri and will be back off and on but he gets to sit by the lake and enjoy himself. I’m jealous. The water is just so relaxing. I bet he’ll be taking lots of naps! Enjoy Pete, take a nap for me!

I’m glad to hear that Bob Anderson is back home and doing better. He doesn’t get to come to the birthday party and of course this is his birthday month. We wish you a great birthday Bob, we will be thinking of you. Get better.

I’m still waiting on bids for the new countertop and cabinets for the new ice machine. This is taking a lot longer than any of us had expected it to. Hang in there with me, it will get done. Kim picked our first tomato the other day. Well, she kind of did. She was checking it out and it fell off the vine so she picked it up and brought in to show us. The plants are doing great since we finally got rain. Boy, did we need it.

The Farmers Market coupons are in. To be eligible for the program, you must be 60 or older and have an income at or below 185 percent of the poverty guidelines (single $25,142, double $33,874). One set per household only. Please call me if you are interested at 402-374-2570.

Thanks to Dave Skophammer for being the regular bingo caller. The “Battle Of The Bingo Callers” I believe has come to an end. Kim gave up to let Dave handle the ladies, without making a fuss. She’s such a good sport!

If there is anyone that may be interested in helping out at the center a couple days a week with cleaning and watering plants, please give me a call at 402-374-2570, no windows!!

Take care and hope to see you at the center.