Hi, everyone. We are back to serving over 1000 meals for the month which is great. I am so glad that you are taking advantage of what the center has to offer.

On the last rain we had, the skylight decided to leak, so we are looking into repairs for it. We will get it figured out.

I hope that you got your newsletters this month. I’m not sure what is going on but the post office has been returning some of them to me for an unknown reason so I’m taking them back to be sent out again. You guys haven’t moved so they are just not getting to you. If you are not getting it let me know and I will check to make sure the addresses are correct. I got a notice that someone had moved so I asked him if he had. No, he is in the same house. Try and figure that one out!

We are still looking for more card players to come join us. We have pitch on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

In March, we will be having a 50th anniversary for the Chatt Center. On March 19, we will be having an open house and serving brunch. I hope that you will stop by and see what we have to offer. It’s a great place to get a good meal and have fun.

Take care.