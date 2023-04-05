Hi, everyone. I can’t wait to see what kind of weather we have next week. I won’t be putting any kind of a bet on it! I would lose for sure. I hope everyone is doing well. I can’t believe that March is gone already. April showers bring May flowers. I hope, I hope!

We will have Franciscan Health here on April 12 to do toenail trims and blood pressure checks, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Be sure to call in for the toenail trim and if you would come a little early to soak your feet they would appreciate it.

On April 19, we will be having our volunteer appreciation day, membership meeting with our annual election. We have three board members with terms up this year. Anyone that would be interested in being part of our board can come and fill out a nominee profile form. Also that day, Julie Couch will be here for your entertainment, compliments of Patty Hancock. We will have cake and ice cream after lunch. We have a lot of people who volunteer to help us here and this is our way of saying thank you to all of you. Please join us this day.

A new Tai Chi class will be starting April 17. It will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Please call Jill at 402-529-2233 to register for the class.

We are still looking for more card players to come join us. Bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., and euchre on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. We are here for everyone, young and old, so please remember you all are welcome.

Take care.

Memorials

Jim and Judy Grothe gave in memory of Elinor Beaver.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.