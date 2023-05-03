Hi, everyone.

I am so ready to play hooky one of these days to stay home and work in the yard. So if I’m not at work you will know why. I see the farmers are in the fields so be very careful on the roads. They don’t always see you so be cautious around them.

On May 10, we will have Franciscan Health here for toenail trims and blood pressure checks. Be sure to call in for the toenail trim, and come a little early to soak your feet.

On May 12, Sr. Life Solutions will be here at 1 p.m. to host the Jeopardy game for you. Please come in and give it a try. First time for all of us.

Still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. with euchre on Thursday at 12:30, and bingo on Tuesday at 1:00. Everyone is welcome (young and old). We are here for everyone so please remember you are all welcome. Have a great week!

Take care.