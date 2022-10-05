Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Well, I’m back in town. I had a great trip to California to see my aunt and my cousin from Arizona. We had a lot of fun. Thank you to everyone who helped out so that I had a chance to take this trip including Judy Magill, Linda Schnell, Sue Langley, Linda Elliott and all of the volunteers that filled in. I appreciate you putting in the extra time. Thank you all!

On October 12, Fransican Health will be here for toenail trims and blood pressure checks at 11 a.m. Please call for an appointment for the toenail trims. Also, Jill Lewis with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be here at 10:30 a.m. for a flu shot clinic. If you cannot make it that day, there will be another flu shot clinic with Fransican Health on November 9.

It’s garage sale time on Friday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s time to clean out your closet again. I sure wish this would work for me!! If you would like to make a donation, please give me a call to make sure someone is here to take it when you come by. Please, no big furniture. We appreciate your donations, this is a great fundraiser for us.

Memorials:

Judy Magill, Shirley Giles and Neil and Debbie Dunn gave in memory of Sid and Bonnie Crippen. Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness.