Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope you are all doing well. I missed out last week, I thought that I had been run over and then backed over again. It was a rough week but I’m feeling much better. From the sounds of it, there have been a lot of you sick. Hang in there.

If your Thanksgiving is anything like mine you ate too much and it was worth it. I hope everyone had a great day with your family and friends. Thank God for three days of rest after that.

I don’t have the final count on the veterans dinner but I will have it all for you next week. We had a great crowd and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. That is what it is all about. We would like to thank all of you who have been so thoughtful donating to help us with our veterans dinner. So many businesses in town have offered to help and many individuals. You are so kind to do this to help in honoring our veterans. We appreciate all that you have done.