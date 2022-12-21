Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope you are all doing well. Me, I have a bad cold and, yes, I’m wearing a mask to try to not spread the germs. So if you see me with the mask that is why. I hear that a lot of people are dealing with that and a little of everything else. Hope that you are all well for the holidays.

I was thinking (which usually gets me in trouble), but anyway, there are so many people that live alone and really do not have anyone to check on them in case something should happen, so it would be wonderful if we could have a “Check On Your Neighbor Day.” Once a week, give that person a call or stop by just to say hi and see if there is something that you could do to help them out. I wish I had more time to do that for our home delivery participants. So I do want to thank the people that deliver those meals to them because they really do love to see someone even for a short time. This time of year is hard on people but they need a good neighbor all year round. So if you have a little time put a smile on someone’s face and let them know that you are thinking of them. It will make their day. You never know when they could fall and need help and can’t help themselves. Thanks for listening to me and I hope that you can do this for your neighbor.