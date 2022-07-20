Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. The farmers market coupons are in. To be eligible for the program you must be 60 or older and have an income at or below 185 percent of the poverty guidelines (single $25,142, double $33,874), one set per household only. Please call me if you are interested at 402-374-2570. If you have called, I do have you on the list.

Thank you to Jill Lewis with ELVHD for coming to the center on birthday Monday and offering booster shots and blood pressure checks for anyone that wanted them. If you have any questions about the booster shots, Jill is more than willing to help out.

We had a good turnout for our July birthday party. Lonnie James was our entertainer. Thank you to him and Phyllis Long for helping me out and finding entertainers for me. She finds good ones.

Dave Skophammer just keeps coming back for more bingo. It is now known as his bingo group. We appreciate that he is volunteering to help us out. So, thank you Dave.

We had Skeeter the Clown here one morning last week entertaining our group that comes for rolls and coffee. We had a nice group here. Thank you to Skeeter and the Chamber of Commerce for coming to help promote the upcoming circus on July 21. We hope you will go and enjoy yourself.

If there is anyone that may be interested in helping out at the center a couple days a week with cleaning and watering plants, please give me a call at 402-374-2570, no windows!

Take care and hope to see you at the center.