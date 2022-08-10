Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.

I saw that the gentleman from Norfolk was in town last Friday so you can use your Farmers Market coupons there. Also, I talked with Cindy at the Chatterbox, and they are taking the coupons again. Whenever they are open they have a vegetable stand available for you to get fresh produce. They can also take orders for some things if it is not on hand. You just need to ask about it. So enjoy the great produce that is around.

I want to thank everyone who has been so kind to share their fresh produce with us. It goes out the door as fast as it comes in. Everyone is really enjoying it. Lonnie and Linda Elliott donated a pickup full of sweet corn today, and so we can have fresh corn this winter. It is always so good. Thank you to them and everyone else that volunteered their time to come in and help pick, shuck, cut, bag and everything in between. We ended up with 30 gallon bags. It’s great. Thank you all so much.

Starting Aug. 3 at 3:00 p.m., Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be offering a Stepping On class. Please call 402-529-3839 if you would like to register for the class. You can still join the class if you would like, just call and talk with Jody.

Well, Mr. David Skophammer has been put on probation for a few weeks. No call, no show, and said he fell asleep. Boy, are the ladies giving it to him. I really didn’t have to say anything. Kim filled in for him, so I’m sure he will pay for that one! Good luck, Dave.

Toenail trims and blood pressure checks by Franciscan Health will be on Wednesday, Aug. 10, starting at 11:00 a.m. Please call to make an appointment. Bring a tub to soak your feet and a towel, please. They ask for a donation of $20 to help out other organizations in need.

Take care and hope to see you at the center.