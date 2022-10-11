Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Well, it has been a struggle but I’m trying to get back into the swing of things. I guess I was gone too long, but it sure was fun.

Our veterans dinner is coming up on November 11. We will have more information next week for you.

On October 12, Fransican Health will be here for toenail trims and blood pressure checks at 11 a.m. Please call for an appointment for the toenail trims. Also, Jill Lewis with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be here at 10:30 a.m. for a flu shot clinic. If you cannot make it that day, there will be another clinic with Fransican Health on November 9.

It’s garage sale time! It will be Friday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s time to clean out your closet again. I sure wish this would work for me!! Anyway, if you would like to make a donation please give me a call to make sure someone is here to take it when you come by. Please, no big furniture. We appreciate your donations, this is a great fundraiser for us.