Hi, everyone. I hope you are all doing well and staying warm. I can’t wait for the ice to go away. We had a couple of people go down in the parking lot and thank goodness they didn’t get hurt. There were a lot of near misses too. It’s melting but not fast enough for me. Please be careful out there.

We still have our Silver Sneakers and aerobics classes going on here at the center. Anyone that would be interested is welcome to come in and try it out. If it is not for you, that is fine, at least you tried it out.

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. There is pitch on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. and euchre on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

We are thinking about having a photographer come in to take portraits for anyone that would like to have it done. I am trying to see if anyone would be interested in doing this. I need to check on the cost, but the more the better. If you would like to do this, let me know and I will check out what we can do and get back to you with the information.

In March, we will be having a 50th anniversary for the Chatt Center. And no, I have not been here that long! We will be having an open house and serving a brunch on March 19. I will fill you in on more details later. I hope that you will stop by and see what we have to offer everyone here. It’s a great place to get a good meal and have some fun.

Take care!

Memorials

Neil and Debbie Dunn, Morris and Bonnie Fleischman, Joan Odell, Donna Mock, Shirley Bromm, Janis Wood, Jim and Judy Grothe, Roger and Roanna Barger, Iris Ray, John and Lucille Eriksen, Larry and Donette Jackson, Mary Kahlandt, Ed and Sandy Brenneis, Kenny and Kaye Kleen, Dennis and Jan Kjeldgaard all gave in memory of Ione Lipps.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness.