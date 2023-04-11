Hi, everyone.

If anyone happens to see a white banner with blue letters saying 50 years of service on it, it belongs to the center. I noticed it was gone on Sunday. It may be in Kansas by now the way the wind has been blowing but, it could have come back this way again with the way the wind changes direction every other day!! If you see it, I would appreciate you returning it to us. This is probably a long shot but it was worth a try. Thanks for your help.

I hope all of you had a wonderful and peaceful Easter. Make sure that you found all of the eggs, don’t leave them in the sun for too long, it won’t be good. I figured everyone would be hammed out by Monday so that is why we are having our country scrambled meal. It was a big hit for our anniversary celebration, so come on in and try it. It really is good.

We will have Franciscan Health here on April 12 to do toenail trims and blood pressure checks from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Be sure to call in for the toenail trim and if you would come a little early to soak your feet they would appreciate it.

A new Tai Chi class will be starting April 17. It will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Please call Jill at 402-529-2233 to register for the class.

On April 19, we will be having our volunteer appreciation day, membership meeting with our annual election. We have three board members with terms up this year. Anyone that would be interested in being part of our board can come and fill out a nominee profile form. Also that day, Julie Couch will be here for your entertainment, compliments of Patty Hancock. We will have cake and ice cream after lunch. We have a lot of people who volunteer to help us here and this is our way of saying thank you to all of you. We would like to have everyone vote for someone to be our volunteer of the year that day also. Please join us this day. Cards will start a little late but we will still be playing after our meeting.

We are still looking for more card players to come join us. Bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., and euchre on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

We are here for everyone, young and old, so please remember you all are welcome.

Take care.

Memorials

Larry and Donette Jackson gave in memory of Connie Thomas Litel.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.