Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope everyone is enjoying this great weather. I even got outside without getting blown away last weekend. The dust was blowing away from the house, even though I did look like a raccoon when I got off of the mower. Farm life, don’t you just love the dirt!!

This Wednesday, Nov. 9, is toenail trims and blood pressure checks. Please call to make an appointment for your trim. If anyone has not received a flu shot and would like one, the ladies with Franciscan Health will have them here for you also. Thank you to them for coming in to help us out.

Our veterans dinner will be Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. If anyone would like to attend, please call in to make a reservation by Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. The suggested price is $10 per meal. The invitations were sent out to the veterans this week. Their meals are complimentary. If you know of a veteran that did not receive an invitation, please let us know. We don’t want to leave anyone out. If you would like to donate to help with the cost of the veterans meal, please let Debbie know. We appreciate all of your support. The I-Help kids are back. They are great kids and so much help to us. Thanks kids!

FYI, We will be having an extra day of entertainment this month on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Patty Hancock is giving everyone a gift of having Julie Couch coming in to sing for all of you. She is a wonderful singer and I know a lot of you really enjoy her. So, clear your calendar and be sure to come in and listen to Julie. Patty also said she was treating everyone to ice cream. Thank you to Patty for being so thoughtful and letting them enjoy this treat along with her. We will be having Scalloped Potato and Ham that day, not salmon patties. I switched the meals around. Joan, mark your calendar for the 28th!