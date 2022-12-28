Chatt Center Weekly

I’m on a deadline to get this in so we are going with short and sweet. To all of you, from all of us here at the Chatt Center, we wish you the best in the coming year. We have had a lot of new faces coming in this year and hope to see more of you in the new year. We have fun here and would love to see more of you come in and enjoy yourself also.Thank you everyone again for all of your support and kindness this year. You all are very much appreciated.