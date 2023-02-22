Hi, everyone. I hope you are all doing well.

Snow again, but it is February. I sure enjoyed the sunshine for a few days.

I want to thank Linda Rogers for helping out with bingo last week, I appreciate you very much Linda. It only took me a month and a half to remember that I forgot. I hate to say this, but I don’t think I will be getting any better anytime soon.

We had a great chicken day last Wednesday; we served 106 meals. Thank you to everyone that came in. You are the ones that keep this place going.

We are still looking for more card players to come join us. We have pitch on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

In March, we will be having a 50th anniversary for the Chatt Center. On March 19, we will be having an open house and serving brunch. I hope that you will stop by and see what we have to offer. It’s a great place to get a good meal and have fun.

Take care.

Memorials: Sue Carlson gave in memory of Ione Lipps. Bill and Sue Langley, Neil and Debbie Dunn gave in memory of Patsy Nelsen (Jo Uhing’s sister). Gregg Miller gave in memory of Loren Hood

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness.