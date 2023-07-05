Hi, everyone. Well, Kim got the first tomato on the vine. She came in teasing me and popped it in her mouth. Today, there were three more ripe ones so Ed, Jo and I ate them right in front of Kim. Ain’t life grand!!

Sorry for the lock down last week. When they closed the street off it didn’t help out our business for the day. Thanks to all of you that did come in for carry outs. It was kind of nice to walk in the grass for a change over on the north side.

Happy Anniversary to Dick and Dot Connealy who came in to celebrate; they even had their own table. Happy anniversary also to Ronnie and Sheila Anderson. I hope you all enjoyed your special day.

They had plans to do our new handicap ramp this week but with the rain on and off I don’t know that it will happen. They are working on it and it will happen one of these days. It will be so nice for all of you.

With the rising food cost along with everything else that keeps going up, the board has decided to increase our suggested meal price by $1. So, starting in our new fiscal year (which is July 1st), the new suggested price will be $6 for dine in, $6.50 for carry outs and home delivery. The price for under 60 will also go up one dollar to $8 for dine in and $8.50 for carry out. Under 60 is subject to change due to the monthly changes in our gross cost per meal. This part is confusing but that is how it is. We want to thank all of you for your support through the years and in the future.

We are still looking for more card players to come and join us. Pitch is on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m., euchre is on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and bingo is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.. Everyone, young and old, is welcome. We are here for everyone so please remember you are all welcome.

I hope you all have a wonderful Fourth of July. Be safe and have fun.