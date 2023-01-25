Chatt diving right in as new BCED exec

In its 17-year history, Burt County Economic Development Corp. has had only one executive director.

Not any more.

The past ED, Patty Plugge, retired at the end of 2022. Her replacement is already diving in. Cindy Chatt took over the role earlier this month and has steadily been learning the ropes, including attending her first Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District meeting last Tuesday.

The Tekamah businesswoman said she became interested in the job after serving on the corporation’s board the last couple of years and seeing the good work it does.

“This is a great resource locally,” she said. “When the job came open I would have been disappointed if I didn’t try for it.”

She said she has learned a lot over the last five years while rehabilitating two downtown buildings and starting businesses in each.

She said the BCED post gives her the chance to share what she’s learned with others who want to do something similar.

“How do you get funding? How do you make a business plan? These are things you need to know,” she said. “I can use my experiences to help people.”

With her latest project, renovations at the former Burt County State Bank building, almost complete, Chatt said the time was right to put the knowledge she’s gained to work for others.

The first story of the old bank is the BCB Vault, a craft cocktail bar that will be open on weekends featuring exotic drinks like “smoked” old fashioneds and cherry Manhattans. Tables were constructed using bank vault doors, and the bar area is where the old bank vault used to be.

Chatt said she’s tentatively planning a grand opening and open house on Feb. 4.

Upstairs is a two-bedroom AirBnB, the BCB Loft, with repurposed wood trim, a modern kitchen and a living room that overlooks the town. There’s also a “travel wall” of photographs of Chatt’s trips to Mount Everest in Tibet, Victoria Falls in Africa and Ayers Rock in Australia.

Two apartments, renovated and refreshed, occupy the studio level and are ready for new tenants.

“It took someone having an interest in main street,” she told the Nebraska Examiner recently. “Now you can look up and down the street and see new windows, new paint and new facades.”

The renovation of the bank, which was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009, was done over the past two years. BCED provided some of the financial support for the renovations, and for many of the other local projects she mentioned.

Chatt spent her professional career on the East Coast, doing consulting work for corporations. That work consisted of business evaluations, figuring out what works and what doesn’t.

That experience, too, will be an asset in her new role of executive director.

But she admits she has more learning to do, especially when it comes to government programs.

She looked at last week’s NENEDD meeting as a chance to advance her knowledge about those programs and to connect with some of the people who helped her gain a local foothold, put a face with a name.

“There is some more training coming up that I’ll attend,” she said, “but the experience of doing it is as valuable as school.”

Chatt said making connections is what her new job is all about and that starts with being visible and meeting with people. She had a Zoom meeting with the BCED board during the snowstorm last Wednesday evening and has meetings in Oakland and Lyons this week.

But no mattter how you look at it, there’s a lot to get used to.

“My head’s been full just thinking about all of this,” she said.