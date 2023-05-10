Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome.

———––—

Craig Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday School, 9 a.m., Craig Presbyterian Church; Sunday services, March through May, 10 a.m., Craig Alder Grove.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers, Vicar

402-533-3816

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. A livestream on Facebook also is available.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

Pastor, Mike Sechler

821 E. Fulton Ave.

402-685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., dinner; 6 p.m. Bible study.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.

Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

402-456-7514

Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.

Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Dale Robbins

913-232-6011

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

Holy Cross of Bancroft

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m., Mass.

Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m., Mass.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Wednesday, May 10, 9 a.m., Mass; Adoration.

Saturday, May 13, 6 p.m., Mass.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Tuesday, May 9, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m., Baccalaureate for all high school graduates.

Sunday, May 14, 10:30 a.m., Mass.

Tuesday, May 16, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-800-7950

Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

———––—

St. Joseph of Lyons

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Friday, May 12, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Sunday, May 14, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

Sundays, 11 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.