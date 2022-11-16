Church Services

Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, November 20, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome; Presiding, Andrew Sindt; Speaker, Everett Nelson; Welcome and usher, Dale Smith.

Craig Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday School, 9 a.m., Craig Presbyterian Church; Sunday services, October through November, 10 a.m., Alder Grove Church.

Wednesday, November 30, 7 p.m., youth group at Craig Presbyterian Church

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers, Vicar

402-533-3816

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. A livestream on Facebook also is available.

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

Pastor, Mike Sechler

821 E. Fulton Ave.

402-685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., dinner; 6 p.m. Bible study.

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.

Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

402-456-7514

Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.

Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Dale Robbins

913-232-6011

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.

Holy Cross of Bancroft

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Wednesday, November 16, religious education classes at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 17, 9 a.m., Mass.

Saturday, November 19, 4 p.m., Mass.

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Wednesday, November 16, 9 a.m., Mass; Adoration.

Saturday, November 19, 6 p.m., Mass.

Wednesday, November 23, 9 a.m., Mass.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Tuesday, November 15, 8:30 a.m., Mass; 7 p.m., pastoral council meeting.

Wednesday, November 16, 5:15 p.m., elementary religious education classes; First Reconciliation meeting; 7 p.m., junior/senior high classes.

Sunday, November 20, 8:10 a.m., Rosary; 8:30 a.m., Mass; Fellowship.

Tuesday, November 22, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Wednesday, November 23, No religious education classes.

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-800-7950

Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

St. Joseph of Lyons

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Wednesday, November 16, 5:30 p.m., religious education classes; 7 p.m., junior/senior high classes.

Friday, November 18, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Sunday, November 20, 10:10 a.m., Rosary; 10:30 a.m., Mass.

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

Sundays, 11 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.