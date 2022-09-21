 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church Services

YoungOldHandsC1103_8

Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, September 25, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome.

———––—

Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday services, 10 a.m., worship at Craig Presbyterian Church.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers, Vicar

402-533-3816

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestream on Facebook also is available.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

Pastor, Mike Sechler

821 E. Fulton Ave.

402-685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., dinner; 6 p.m. Bible study.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

firstpresby@abbnebraska.com

www.tekamahpresbyterian.org

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.

Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

402-456-7514

hccsecretary@gpcom.net

Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.

Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Dale Robbins

913-232-6011

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

Holy Cross of Bancroft

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Wednesday, September 14, religious education classes.

Thursday, September 22, 9 a.m., Mass.

Saturday, September 24, 4 p.m., Mass.

Thursday, September 29, 9 a.m., Mass.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, September 21, 9 a.m., Mass, Adoration.

Saturday, September 24, 6 p.m., Mass.

Wednesday, September 28, 9 a.m., Mass; Adoration.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, September 21, 5:15 p.m., elementary religious education classes; 7 p.m., junior/senior high classes.

Sunday, September 25, 10:10 a.m., Rosary; 10:30 a.m., Mass; Fellowship.

Wednesday, September 28, 5:15 p.m., elementary religious education classes; 7 p.m., junior/senior high classes.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-800-7950

Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

———––—

St. Joseph of Lyons

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

Wednesday, September 21, 5:30 p.m., religious education classes; 7 p.m., junior/senior high classes.

Friday, September 23, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Sunday, September 25, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Wednesday, September 28, 5:30 p.m., religious education classes; 7 p.m., junior/senior high classes.

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com

Sundays, 11 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com.

Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

