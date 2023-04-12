Church of Jesus Christ
Decatur Restoration Branch
Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome.
———––—
Craig Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
Sunday School, 9 a.m., Craig Presbyterian Church; Sunday services, March through May, 10 a.m., Craig Alder Grove.
Youth group, April 12, 26.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
———––—
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
People are also reading…
Rex Rogers, Vicar
402-533-3816
Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. A livestream on Facebook also is available.
———––—
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
Pastor, Mike Sechler
821 E. Fulton Ave.
402-685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.
If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.
———––—
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.
Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., dinner; 6 p.m. Bible study.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Oakland
Pastor Curt Hineline
402-380-4316
Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Tekamah
Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.
———––—
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.
Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.
———––—
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
402-456-7514
Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.
Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.
———––—
Riverside Baptist Church
Rev. Dale Robbins
913-232-6011
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.
———––—
Holy Cross of Bancroft
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, April 12, 5:30 p.m., Mass for religious education, all ages; First Communion briefing.
Thursday, April 13, 9 a.m., Mass.
Saturday, April 15, 4 p.m., First Communion Mass.
———––—
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, April 12, 9 a.m., Mass; Adoration.
Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m., Mass.
———––—
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Tuesday, April 11, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Wednesday, April 12, 5:15 p.m., elementary religious education; 7 p.m., junior/senior high religious education.
Sunday, April 16, 10:30 a.m., Mass; Fellowship, “New Parishioners and Parish Volunteers” celebration.
Tuesday, April 18, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
———––—
Salem Covenant
Evangelical Church
Pastor Al Monson,
402-800-7950
Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.
Services can be followed on Facebook.
———––—
St. Joseph of Lyons
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, April 12, 5:30 p.m., elementary religious education; 7 p.m., junior/senior religious education.
Friday, April 14, 8:30 a.m., Mass; Adoration.
Sunday, April 16, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
———––—
Trinity Lutheran Church
Decatur
Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor
Church activity is suspended.
Services can be viewed on Facebook.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Tekamah
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@
Sundays, 11 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Decatur
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@
Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.