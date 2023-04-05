Church of Jesus Christ
Decatur Restoration Branch
Sunday, April 9, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Smith; Speaker, Dale Wolf; Welcome and usher, Everett Nelson.
———––—
Craig Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.
Sunday, April 9, 8 a.m., Easter sunrise service; 9 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., Easter worship service.
Sunday School, 9 a.m., Craig Presbyterian Church; Sunday services, March through May, 10 a.m., Craig Alder Grove.
Youth group, April 12, 26.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
———––—
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
Rex Rogers, Vicar
402-533-3816
Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. A livestream on Facebook also is available.
———––—
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
Pastor, Mike Sechler
821 E. Fulton Ave.
402-685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.
If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.
———––—
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.
Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., dinner; 6 p.m. Bible study.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Oakland
Pastor Curt Hineline
402-380-4316
Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Tekamah
Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.
———––—
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.
Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.
———––—
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
402-456-7514
Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m., Easter service; No Sunday school.
Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.
Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.
———––—
Riverside Baptist Church
Rev. Dale Robbins
913-232-6011
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.
———––—
Holy Cross of Bancroft
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, April 5, 4:30 p.m., elementary religious education; 6:30 p.m., junior/senior high religious education.
Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m., Holy Thursday Mass.
Sunday, April 9, 10:30 a.m.,Easter Sunday Mass.
———––—
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, April 5, 9 a.m., Mass.
Friday, April 7, 3 p.m., Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 9, 9 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass.
———––—
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Tuesday, April 4, 6:30 p.m., Mass; Altar Society meeting.
Wednesday, April 5, 5:15 p.m., elementary religious education; 7 p.m., junior/senior high religious education.
Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m., Holy Thursday Mass; Adoration.
Saturday, April 8, 8:30 p.m., Holy Saturday Easter Vigil.
Sunday, April 9, 10:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass; Fellowship.
Tuesday, April 11, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
———––—
Salem Covenant
Evangelical Church
Pastor Al Monson,
402-800-7950
Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.
Services can be followed on Facebook.
———––—
St. Joseph of Lyons
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, April 5, 5:30 p.m., elementary religious education; 7 p.m., junior/senior religious education.
Friday, April 7, 7 p.m., Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 9, 8:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass.
———––—
Trinity Lutheran Church
Decatur
Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor
Church activity is suspended.
Services can be viewed on Facebook.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Tekamah
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@
Sundays, 11 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Decatur
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@
Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.