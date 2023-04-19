Related to this story

Most Popular

Fred Christensen

Fred Christensen

Memorial services for Fred Christensen will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. A…

Dave Way

Dave Way

A celebration of the life of former Tekamah man Dave Way is scheduled for 11a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Calvary United Methodist Chur…

Tigers tame the elements at Valley

Tigers tame the elements at Valley

Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team survived what coach John Walford called some of the worst conditions he could remember while placing fourth at…