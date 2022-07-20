 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Circus has two shows here Thursday

page one clown

Skeeter the Clown was in Tekamah last Wednesday, making promotional stops for the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus that will be in town Thursday for two shows. During a visit to Lied Tekamah Public Library, Skeeter posed for pictures with youngsters like Willa Connealy.

 Mark Jackson/Burt County Plaindealer

For one night only, Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is bringing its entertaining one-ring acts to Tekamah. On Thursday, July 21, two 90-minute shows will be performed under the big top at Hensman Field, across the street from Athletic Park. Showtimes are 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly shows, sponsored by the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, will feature big cats, tight rope performers, aerialists, horses, daredevils and more.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price ($12 for adults and $7 for children 2-12 and seniors 65+) before circus day at the following establishments: Lied Tekmah Public Library, Studio Sheets and Washington County Bank in Tekamah and at Oakland Express in Oakland.

Online tickets are also available until 10:00 p.m. the night before or until sold out. On circus day, tickets can be purchased at the box office, $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors). Children under the age of 2 are free.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.

Visit cmcircus.com for more info or to purchase tickets.

