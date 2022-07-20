Circus has two shows here Thursday

For one night only, Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is bringing its entertaining one-ring acts to Tekamah. On Thursday, July 21, two 90-minute shows will be performed under the big top at Hensman Field, across the street from Athletic Park. Showtimes are 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly shows, sponsored by the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, will feature big cats, tight rope performers, aerialists, horses, daredevils and more.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price ($12 for adults and $7 for children 2-12 and seniors 65+) before circus day at the following establishments: Lied Tekmah Public Library, Studio Sheets and Washington County Bank in Tekamah and at Oakland Express in Oakland.

Online tickets are also available until 10:00 p.m. the night before or until sold out. On circus day, tickets can be purchased at the box office, $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors). Children under the age of 2 are free.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.

Visit cmcircus.com for more info or to purchase tickets.