Several city officials recently returned from the annual Nebraska League of Municipalities meeting. One of the break-out sessions dealt with municipal financing. Burt County communities were named, several times, as examples of financial impropriety.

Tekamah won’t be on that list anytime soon.

Probably.

Fred Weber, an accountant with Porter & Co. presented the recently completed audit of city finances to Tekamah City Council during its March 7 meeting.

Weber told the council that an audit won’t necessarily find embezzlement unless proof of such an act is being sought.

“But if I find something questionable, I have to let you know.”

He said fraud audits are extremely expensive, “and you wouldn’t do one unless you thought there was something to find.”

What Weber did find is that the city is in sound financial condition. The audit showed a loss in net assets of just over $2.7 million from the prior year, money that was spent to build the new swimming pool.

“That it went down isn’t necessarily bad,” Weber said. “You planned for that.”

The audit showed the city spent less money than it planned to and is living within its means.

Weber said he found two things that he commonly finds while doing audits for small towns. Namely, towns don’t offer much separation of duties simply because they don’t have the staff; and that auditing is based on the financial materials presented to the auditor.

He suggested the council take an active role in monitoring financial accounts to protect itself, and the taxpayers, as a preventative measure. He suggested reviewing bank reconciliation statements and other document for report manipulations.

“You guys are here every day,” he said. “You’ll find something way before I would.”

In other business March 7, the council:

—Approved two dates for clean-up efforts in the community. April 22 and May 13 both will be free days at the west dump site. As in the past, yard waste can be disposed of for free. Appliances can be dumped at the city’s cost—$15. All other pricing remains in effect. The free days do not apply to the compactor station in town.

Mayor Jane Walford told the Plaindealer the idea for two days grew from recent tours of the city she has taken with Zoning Administrator John Manson and members of the police and street departments.

“It was eye-openng,” she said.

“I’ve lived here 35 years and I hadn’t seen some of this.”

The free days are intended to give residents the opportunity to head off code violations. Walford said she understands that there are residents who are physically unable to do that kind of work and others who, if they can do the work, don’t have the transportation to get rid of what’s cleaned up.

“Those folks can call the city office,” Walford said. “Then groups who want to volunteer some time—like the Lions Club or church or school groups or 4-H clubs—they can call the office, too, and then we can merge lists. Match up people willing to help with people who need help.”

The next step, she said, might be to form a steering committee to start addressing larger concerns. That committee would create a prioritized list of tasks and make regular reports to the city council.

“Ordinance enforcement is at the top of the list for a lot of people and it doesn’t cost us anything,” she said.

—Approved using some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for rehabilitation work on Well No. 3. Costs could run as high as $74,000.

City officials had hoped to find alternative sources of funding to pay for the work so the ARPA money could be used elsewhere. But funding couldn’t be found that was available in a timely manner.

At its last meeting, the council also approved the purchase of about 200 more radio units for water meters. They cost $188 each, for a total of $37,600, all from ARPA money. The city already has 50 on order which should be delivered this fall. Delivery of the recently-ordered units is expected within a year.

—Heard bids for property and casualty insurance from local agent Kevin Brenneis and a representative of the League Association of Risk Management.

The package Brenneis put together showed a premium of over $111,000, the LARM bid came in just under $90,000. The council is expected to approve a bid at its March 23 meeting.

LARM is a risk pool comprised of about 200 Nebraska communities.

—Approved waiving the auditorium rental fee for the upcoming Big Red Night banquet sponsored by Tekamah Lions Club.

The event is set for March 22.