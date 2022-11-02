City considering expanding access for its RV park

Attracting workers at area job sites called a ‘win-win’

Two privately-owned parks for recreational vehicles currently operate in the city. Both have been at or near capacity for most of the last year as construction projects in the region attract workers who travel from job to job.

That amount of work is expected to continue for another five years as work at Novozymes in Blair, the new school building at Lyons and at the Google campus in metro Omaha continue to require skilled workers.

Two local men think the City of Tekamah can cash in on the building boom.

Sam Titus and his son, Josh, approached Tekamah City Council Thursday night with a plan to enhance camping opportunities in Memorial Park. The city has a handful of camper pads at the park, but electrical hook-ups and other amenities are limited. There are no shower facilities available, for example, and the park is crowded for roughly two months early in the summer because the pads border the parking lot for the neighboring ball diamonds.

“I’ve had to turn away about 100 people because I didn’t have room,” the elder Titus told the council.

He said the same situation likely exists at the park run by Steve Cass and Darl Beck.

Titus said a real opportunity exists for the city to attract more long-term campers by renovating its RV park. He thinks the inventory could be expanded to upwards of a dozen pads with renovation costing about $5,000 per pad. He said the electrical service would have to be upgraded and shower facilities added, but much of the infrastructure is already in place.

Josh Titus said he is an officer with the ironworkers union in Omaha. He said he traveled extensively for work early in his career, living the lifestyle he’s suggesting the city should attempt to capture.

“This is perfect,” he said of Tekamah’s opportunity. “There is going to be a lot of people coming.”

The two also said the improvements also would draw additional business to Main Street as well as generate additional city revenue.

When asked if his RV park, located along Highway 32 on the west edge of the city, had show any down side in the year it’s been open, Titus said business has been very good and the neighbors have been happy with the improvements. He said the contract prospective campers must sign spells out acceptable behaviors and he hasn’t experienced any problems.

“I’m not here to make money,” Titus said. “I’d like to help the city grow. This could be up and running by spring.”

Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the city’s parks, asked to meet with Titus this week to discuss possible sites and other details before formally opening the development process. He expected to report back to the council at its Nov. 10 meeting.

In other business Oct. 27, the council:

—Heard the displeasure of roughly a half-dozen city residents over the possibility of tax money being used to build a paved walking trail in the city.

The council has approved spending $15,000 in keno funds, not tax money, for the engineering on a proposed trail. Mayor Ron Grass said the approved money will not be released until the funds for the trail have been privately raised. City Clerk Karoyln McElroy said the check has not been written and should the time come to actually write the check, it will go to the engineering firm that does the work, not to the committee raising the money.

Cass, the parks commissioner, said the trail would by completely funded with privately raised money. “It won’t be a city budget item.”

Larry Nelson, who represented the citizens group, also took issue with the proposed engineer­s—Advanced Consulting and Engineering Services, the West Point company that does engineering work for the city—saying local contractors should be given consideration.

“But they aren’t engineers,” council member Jane Walford said. “Because the trail would be built on public land there are rules that have to be followed. One of them is using a certified engineer.”

Nelson characterized the members of the fundraising committee as “people who don’t live in town, non-voters.”

Cass called the remark “inappropriate,” saying rural residents take advantage of city services and have helped fund several other community efforts. Committee member Natalie Jetensky said two of the committee’s 10 members live outside the city limits.

Nelson said he didn’t know how the city could open itself to a million dollars of exposure for “a glorified sidewalk. The $15,000 would be better spent fixing the Chatterbox street.”

“I don’t know where you get your facts ... but the trail isn’t going to raise anybody’s taxes,” Walford said. “The only reason we have to be involved is because it’s public land.”

Walford said she thinks the root issue is a matter of trust. “The only way to solve this is for us to follow through on what we’re telling you.”

—Passed with the emergency clause Ordinance 1329. The measure updates an ordinance passed under the same circumstances at the council’s Oct. 13 meeting. It grants the Building Inspector authority to approve certain lot splits within the city without approval of the Planning Commission—as long as the lot split meets certain requirements.

The ordinance follows state law and allows city officials to streamline the approval process for simpler matters.

The new ordinance gives the city attorney some oversight of the decision-making process.

Prior to this month’s action, some simple lot splits could be delayed as much as two months or more as the split first would have to be discussed at a public hearing in front of the planning commission and again at a public hearing in front of the city council.

If the proposed split doesn’t meet the requirements, the old process is still required.

—Heard a request from Scott Schroeder to reimburse him for additional expenses, upwards of $5,000, incurred during the building of a garage at his home on North 12th Street. Schroeder asserted that the extra costs were incurred because city building codes are too difficult to maneuver through.

While he praised Building Inspector John Manson for his help throughout the process, Schroeder said he believes the process is flawed.

“Some of this is my fault for not digging deeper, but you’ve got to make it simpler for people to build, ” he said. “And it’s not just me. It happens to lots of folks.”

He suggested a simple-to-understand, one-page form showing people what they can and cannot build in the appropriate zoning district.

The mayor assured Schroeder that new permit forms are being developed that will include more detailed information for prospective builders.

“Just make it easier for people, that’s what we want,” Schroeder said.

—Directed the city attorney to draft a resolution outlining the sale of excess city property.

Water Department head Tony Daugherty sought permission to sell by sealed bid two generators and a gas-powered air compressor.

Daugherty also was given permission to purchase a three-inch pump and other tools. Water Commissioner Jane Walford told her colleagues she had been discussing the purchases with Daugherty, saying the equipment will help him do his job better, especially when it comes to the repair of broken water mains.

The Water Department also will use a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase over $160,000 worth of equipment to update the lift station in the south end of town.

All of the approved purchases are in the current city budget.

—Approved a reduced rate for Three Rivers Housing Development Corp. for a home the nonprofit intends to build on a vacant lot on the city’s west side.

In recent years, the city has followed a policy allowing a 50 percent reduction in the initial permit fee for nonprofits intending to build housing.

Council member Kelly Adamson is executive director at Three Rivers. City Attorney matt Munderloh said Adamson had filed an Accountability and Disclosure Commission form acknowledging a conflict of interest in the matter, as she had done in the past when requesting a similar reduction.

When the mayor implied that there may be a personal benefit to Adamson when the house is sold, she went off, yelling that she does not benefit from the sales and that proceeds from the grant-funded construction is poured into additional construction projects and that the mayor was “welcome to look at my books any time.”