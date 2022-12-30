City Council Briefs roundup

Newsy tidbits from Tuesday, Dec. 27, Fremont City Council meeting.

Speed limit changed on Johnson RoadA speed limit increase of 5 mph was unanimously approved by the council, raising the current 30 mph limit on Johnson Road from East Military Avenue to 16th Street to 35 mph.

Interim Public Works Director Justin Zetterman said the city’s traffic committee — a four-person body — recommended the raising of the speed limit.

“The found for the most part, people are driving 35 mph on that road,” noting that there are no residential driveways in the stretch meaning it will be less dangerous if drivers go slightly faster. He also said police may issue fewer speeding tickets in the area with the change.

Series of stop

signs approved

for several roadsThe city council voted 8-0 to install numerous new stop signs along several city streets on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Interim Public Works Director Justin Zetterman said the city’s traffic committee — a four-person body — recommended the new stop signs to make the corridor safer.

“There were more accidents in these places than expected,” Zetterman noted of the seven intersections.

The new stop signs will be placed at the following intersections.

29th Street and Yager Road for westbound traffic on 29th Street

East 19th Street and North Park Avenue

East 19th Street and North D Street

East 19th Street and North C Street

East 19th Street and North Union Street

East 19th Street and North Platte Street

The stop signs on East 19th Street corridor will be for northbound and southbound traffic.

Zetterman named interim Public Works directorJustin Zetterman was unanimously approved to fill the position of interim city engineer and city Public Works director.

According to the city staff report on the change, “the retirement of City Engineer/Public Works Director Dave Goedeken, the City needs to have an individual appointed in that position.”

“Justin Zetterman was hired as the Assistant Public Works Director, and as a licensed professional engineer is qualified to serve in an interim basis. A search for a new City Engineer/Public Works Director is currently underway. Fiscal Impact: As interim, Justin will receive a five percent increase for out of classification pay, effective Dec. 28, 2022.”

When questioned by the council about Zetterman’s pay raise, City Administrator Jody Sanders said the bump in salary is normal for a job change of this type.

Zetterman previously worked for the City of Fremont before leaving for a job at the City of Omaha. After seven years in Omaha, he decided to return to Fremont because he said he enjoyed being part of a smaller city where he had more impact on issues than a larger city.

Jacobus issues apology over Nazi comparisonFormer city council member Susan Jacobus said she issued an apology to two local mothers after referring to the duo as Nazis during the Tuesday meeting.

The two mothers — Sandra Murray and her daughter, Brianna Kindler — had complained about a sexually explicit book in the Keene Memorial Library, advocating for its removal.

Jacobus spoke to the council after Murray’s comments, comparing her to Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s who advocated censorship.

After the meeting Jacobus apologized to both women, and later told the Fremont Tribune she was mistaken and wrong to compare Murray and Kindler to Nazis and she was sorry for the offense her comments may have caused.